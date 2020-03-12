Mass gatherings banned in Oregon under governor’s order

Coronavirus Coverage

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - All gatherings of more than 250 people are banned statewide in Oregon for four weeks to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus under an order issued by Gov. Kate Brown.

Brown said the state should prepare for thousands of cases on the virus. All non-essential school-associated gatherings and group activities should be canceled - such as group parent meetings, field trips, and competitions.

Two men in their 80s at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon have become infected, with the statewide total being 21.

A strike team from the Oregon Health Authority has deployed to the home, where they are assessing infection control.

The team will collect samples for COVID-19 testing of all residents and care providers.