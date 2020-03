Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Governor Brad Little has scheduled a press conference on the coronavirus Friday morning at 10 a.m. A livestream of the press conference will be posted below.

The intent of press conference is to update Idahoans on the proactive measures being taken to protect our citizens during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

There are currently no confirmed cases in Idaho.

