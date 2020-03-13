Utah closing public schools to prevent spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah will close most public school functions starting Monday to reduce the risk of spreading the new coronavirus.

Gov. Gary Herbert said the soft closure will last at least two weeks, though educators will keep doors open to help families who need things like child care and meals.

Teaching will move online or through packets sent home.

The step is considered preventative in Utah, which has confirmed a handful of cases caught outside the state.

It came as effects of the pandemic rippled through politics, religion and the courts.