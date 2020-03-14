First Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Eastern Idaho

Coronavirus Coverage

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) – Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) and Teton Valley Health have confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in an adult under the age of 60 in Teton County.

This individual contracted COVID-19 due to contact with a confirmed case in a neighboring state. The individual is home recovering from mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.

The patient’s healthcare provider acted appropriately with ruling out influenza, discussing exposure risk, and appropriately determining that a COVID-19 test was necessary. Clinical specimens were then collected and sent to the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, where laboratory testing confirmed the infection.

Epidemiologists with EIPH will determine reasonable risk criteria for locations visited by this patient and any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, health officials will provide guidance to them and will monitor them closely for symptoms.

Additional case-specific information about this individual is confidential and will not be released.