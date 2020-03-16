Assisted living facilities are isolating their residents to keep them safe

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The coronavirus is causing big changes to residential assisted living facilities.

Residents are being isolated from family and friends to minimize their likelihood of getting the coronavirus and spreading it.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has recommended all facilities to restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel. Those who are allowed inside have to be screened each time for a fever and they have to fill out a questionnaire form.

For residents inside Tambree Meadows Assisted Living in Idaho Falls communal dining and all group activities have been canceled, making their days even more isolated.

“A couple of them are really actually really upset about it, because they feel isolated even though we do so much for them and and try to make them feel comfortable and at home and loved and cared for. It's really that family that connection that is the most important," said regional administrator of Tambree Meadows Assisted Living, April Busby.

“Our activities directors here, shall be visiting our residents may be doing one on one crafts or games with them. I am thankful that we're taking precautions, because this is the vulnerable population for COVID-19. What history has shown just in the past few weeks is that people that are elderly living in these facilities are the ones that are most vulnerable,” Busby said.

Older adults with underlying chronic medical conditions are at the highest risk of having serious health consequences associated with coronavirus according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.