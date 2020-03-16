INL encourages work from home

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho National Laboratory is recommending its employees work from home beginning Tuesday, March 17.

INL Laboratory Director Mark Peters said the measures are meant to ensure the health and well-being of lab workers. As of Monday, no INL employees or subcontractors have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have now reached the next level where we need to take more aggressive steps that will help minimize the number of employees and subcontractors required inside our facilities," Peters said.

Employees whose work requires them to access operations, production, research, and security facilities will maintain their normal work routines for the time being. The lab hopes that by decreasing the number of people at work, the lab will create extra social distancing to help reduce the possibility of infecting others. The lab will also limit in-person meetings and encourage video-conferencing.

There will also be an increased cleaning schedule of areas frequently contacted by staff. Buses are also being disinfected after each route.