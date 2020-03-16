Madison School District to close school March 18 – April 6

Coronavirus Coverage

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Superintendent Dr. Geoff Thomas sent out the following message:

Dear Staff, Parents and Patrons,

As mentioned in previous correspondence, the situation regarding COVID-19 is very fluid, with conditions changing quite rapidly.

Therefore, the following actions are being taken by Madison School District 321:

All Madison 321 schools will be closed from Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - Monday, April 6, 2020

By closing on Wednesday March 18, 2020 this will provide time for parents that work outside the home an opportunity to secure daycare or babysitter services for their young children.

There will be a "Soft Closure" From Wednesday March 18 - Friday March 27, 2020. This means that: No classes will be held. All employees will report to work. Starting Wednesday, no faculty or employee gatherings of over 50 people in the same meeting or room will be permitted. Teachers will begin building their online content. Deep cleaning and sanitizing of all of the buildings will continue. Students are permitted to visit teachers on an individual basis accompanied by a parent or guardian. Please contact teacher prior to visiting the school. During the "Soft Closure," "Grab and Go" Breakfast and sack lunches will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Kennedy, South Fork, Madison Middle School, Madison Junior High and Madison High School. All extracurricular activities have been cancelled, including all practices from March 18 - April 6, 2020 No transportation will be provided. No community events will be allowed in MSD 321 buildings. No private rentals of MSD 321 buildings will be permitted. Spring Break will be expanded from Monday March 30- Monday April 6, 2020 -During Spring Break, no school will be held, no food provided, no assignments or homework required.

If staff members have any concerns about their health, please immediately contact your health provider and building administrator.

During the above-mentioned school closure dates, I would encourage parents to assist in the effort to contain the potential spread of COVID-19 by keeping their children at home, by avoiding large private gatherings, reinforcing proper hygiene techniques, and maintaining social distancing.

Please continue checking the MSD 321 website (msd321.com) and Facebook page for further updates.

On behalf of the Madison 321 Board of Trustees and district administration, I appreciate the overwhelming support we have received from staff, parents and our patrons.

We look forward to the passing of this virus and the continued health of our community.

Sincerely,

Dr. Geoff Thomas

Superintendent

Madison 321