Sugar Salem School District cancels school until further notice

Superintendent Chester Bradshaw sent out the following message Monday:

Sugar Salem parents and patrons:

I have learned this morning that some of our students spent the weekend (March 6-7) with a family member who wasn’t feeling well, and later returned to his home state and tested positive for Covid 19 on Saturday. Those students, of course, are not in our system today. Today, (Monday) our students will be in school for the normal hours.

So, our plan for the foreseeable future is that we will cancel school attendance until further notice. We anticipate that this will be approximately three weeks, but we will keep everyone updated via email, text and our website. We believe that we can provide a great deal of education to our children online. We will have our teachers come to the buildings tomorrow, (Tuesday) to prepare for an online delivery of our education. Please watch for emails, text messages, and monitor the website for updates and information from your children’s teachers for information regarding their online and in home schooling program. To facilitate this, many students will be bringing their school devices and textbooks home. Please monitor their use and care. Our schools, gyms, weight room, etc. will be closed to students and the public during this time.

If you have any questions, please contact me.

Sincerely,

Chester Bradshaw

Superintendent of Schools