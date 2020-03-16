Wyoming governor: Life must go on despite virus measures

Coronavirus Coverage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is calling for a thoughtful, longer-term approach to the new coronavirus that looks beyond a series of shutdowns.

Gordon announced Monday he is convening five task forces to study the challenges the COVID-19 virus presents to the state.

Earlier Monday, the University of Wyoming announced it will go to online-only classes for the rest of the semester.

Three of the state's busiest ski resorts closed for the season Monday in response to the virus.

Gordon says it's important to begin to think about how “life must go on” despite the virus.