Idaho Falls Senior Center receives toilet paper shipment

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Senior Center received a shipment of toilet paper Tuesday thanks to a few nonprofits.

The center reached out to United Way saying they needed supplies, especially toilet paper, for their home-bound seniors.

United Way reached out to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who was able to acquire the toilet paper.

"I rounded up a thousand rolls of toilet paper, and we're here to deliver them," said Doug Nelson, director of public affairs. "So for the next couple of days, the Senior Citizen Center with Meals on Wheels will be able to deliver these to at-risk seniors in their homes."

The Idaho Falls Senior Center will be sharing some of the toilet paper with other senior centers in southeast Idaho.