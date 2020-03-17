Idaho now has 7 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, in conjunction with the affected local public health districts, is announcing an additional two cases of novel coronavirus infection in Idaho.

This brings the total to seven in the state.

Central District health has a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in a female patient under the age of 50. She is recovering well in her home under isolation and indicated experiencing mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization. This case has no known association with Ada County’s previously identified cases and an investigation is currently underway to identify potential contact risk exposures. It is strongly believed that the acquisition of this illness is travel related.

South Central Public Health has a third confirmed case in a female patient over the age of 50. She is recovering well in her home under isolation and was not hospitalized. Point of transmission is under investigation.