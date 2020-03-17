Idaho parks open, some programs and lodging closed

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Parks remain open for day use and most camping – but hands-on activities and large group events are discontinued, and premium cabins and picnic shelters closed.

The steps have been taken to give the public recreational options while also protecting community health in accordance with the guidance of Idaho and federal health agencies.

“Outdoor activity is healthy at this stressful time, and we encourage people to enjoy a hike, a ride or some snow sports,” said David Langhorst, Parks and Recreation director. “These precautions give the public recreational opportunities while still minimizing the risk of infection.”

Here are the details of the changes, which last through April unless updated in further response to the health emergency: