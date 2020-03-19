Blackfoot School District launches free grab n’ go meals for children

Coronavirus Coverage

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Blackfoot School District has launched a program "Bronco Bus Bites" to distribute sack lunches to all children ages one to 18 via bus routes.

Buses will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting March 23 through April 3 and will run off of the Elementary PM bus schedule. At each stop location, officials ask you practice six foot distancing from each person.

If you need more information on the bus routes, check the Blackfoot School District Transportation Department website.

The following sites will also have an outside location where curbside pick up and walk-ins will be welcomed:

Fort Hall Elementary

Groveland Elementary

Stalker Elementary

Stoddard Elementary

Ridge Crest Elementary

Wapello Elementary

Blackfoot Sixth Grade Center

Mountain View Middle School

Independence High School

Meals will not be consumed at the school. One meal will be given per child, and the child must be present to take the meal.

Adults can purchase a meal for $3.95.