Don’t flush wipes and other disposables

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — As more Idahoans stay home, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is reminding you to only flush toilet paper to avoid costly damage to private and public sewer lines and treatment systems.

Alternatives, including paper towels and flushable disposable wipes, can clog sewer lines and cause sewage backups.

To ensure the health of your family, avoid flushing any consumable product that is not toilet paper, including those marketed as flushable:

Paper towels

Napkins

Baby wipes

Q-tips

Moist towels

Feminine hygiene products

For individuals or households using alternatives to toilet paper, DEQ suggests placing a container with a disposable plastic bag and lid near the toilet to dispose of these consumer products.