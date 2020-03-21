Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
Published 5:04 pm

Idaho is currently reporting 43 cases

Idaho COVID19 Map
This map shows where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Idaho as of Saturday, March 21.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - As of Saturday at 5 p.m., Idaho is currently reporting 43 cases.

COVID-19 in Idaho

*Case count and laboratory testing data updated at 4:45 p.m. MT, 3/21/2020. Demographic data to be updated every Friday at 5:00 p.m. MT. State-level data will be updated at 5 p.m. MT daily, based on surveillance system records provided by the health districts. Public health district data will be updated on their agency website at their discretion.

Public Health DistrictCountyCasesDeaths
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai30
Southwest District HealthCanyon10
Central District HealthAda110
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Twin Falls		21
1		0
0
Eastern Idaho Public HealthMadison
Teton		2
2		0
0
South Eastern Idaho Public HealthBingham20

COVID-19 Testing in Idaho

Number of people tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories*858
Number of people tested through commercial laboratories**359

*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.
**Some people may receive multiple tests.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Age Group

<18 years0
19 to 49 years16
≥50 years15

Data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Sex

Female20
Male11
Unknown0

Data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.

Breaking News / Health / Idaho / Local News / News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply