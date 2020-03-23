Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
Published 11:46 am

Governor Little to host press conference on COVID-19

Governor Brad Little
Governor Brad Little

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little will host a press conference Monday, March 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office to update Idahoans on the proactive measures the State is taking to help citizens.

You can watch the press conference below.

Health officials in Idaho now report 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Blaine County reports the most COVID-19 cases, with 21. Ada County reports 13.

You can view the data released by the state Sunday at 5 p.m. below. New numbers are being released daily at 5 p.m.

COVID-19 in Idaho

*Case count and laboratory testing data updated at 5:55 p.m. MT, 3/21/2020. Demographic data to be updated every Friday at 5:00 p.m. MT. State-level case count data will be updated at 5 p.m. MT daily, based on surveillance system records provided by the health districts. Public health district data will be updated on their agency website at their discretion.

Public Health DistrictCountyCasesDeaths
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai30
Southwest District HealthCanyon30
Central District HealthAda
Valley		13
1		0
0
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Twin Falls		21
1		0
0
Eastern Idaho Public HealthMadison
Teton		2
2		0
0
South Eastern Idaho Public HealthBingham20
TOTAL470

COVID-19 Testing in Idaho

Number of people tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories*997
Number of people tested through commercial laboratories**359

*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.
**Commercial laboratory data updated at 5:55 p.m. MT, 3/21/2020. Some people may receive multiple tests.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Age Group

<18 years0
19 to 49 years16
≥50 years15

Data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Sex

Female20
Male11
Unknown0

Data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

Health / Idaho / Local News / News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply