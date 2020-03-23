JOANN stores offer a community project to support hospitals

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - While many of us are stuck at home with not much do, JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is getting the community to use our downtime to help support our country's medical personnel.

The store is giving out free kits to make protective non-surgical masks and gowns at home.

Once families have finished crafting at home they can bring it back the homemade masks and gowns to be donated at hospitals across the country.