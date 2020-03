Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Starting Tuesday, March 24, the Senior Activity Center will be doing curbside lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

As of Monday, the center confirmed 77 seniors over the age of 60 that need food.

"This is the first time we have ever done this and hope to not have a traffic jam," said Director Anita Valladolid.

No admittance to the building will be allowed.