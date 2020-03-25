Blaine County and cities tighten isolation order

Coronavirus Coverage

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Blaine County and City officials are planning to put in place additional measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

These measures aim to reduce the amount of travel into and out of the county and limit community spread of the virus. These actions are in addition to those contained in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Self-Isolation Order of March 20.

Highlights of the proposed actions are as follows:

Construction of housing and commercial projects must cease operations.

Plumbers, electricians and other trades can only perform work that is immediate and essential.

Landscaping and other residential service providers must cease operations.

Hotels and short-term rentals may not offer lodging to non-residents of Blaine County, except lodging may be provided to health care workers or those performing essential government functions.

Blaine County residents returning home from out of state travel must self isolate at home for 14 days upon their return. Visitors from out of state coming to Blaine County must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Travel outside of Blaine County to obtain items otherwise available in the County is prohibited.

Gatherings of non-related individuals inside homes are prohibited.

These measures will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 12.

“These regulations are necessary to slow the rate of community spread in our County,” said Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg. “Our jurisdictions are unified in this approach to maintain consistency and avoid confusion amongst the members of our communities. We are doing everything we can to protect the health, safety and welfare of our residents.”

This week, the amendments will be brought to each of the local jurisdiction’s decision makers for approval.