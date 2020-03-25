First COVID-19 cases reported in Fremont and Custer counties

Coronavirus Coverage

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) is confirming the first case of COVID-19 in Fremont and Custer County.

This brings the total number of COVID0-19 cases in the health district’s region to eight.

Case 1 (Fremont County): Female under the age of 60. This individual was not hospitalized and is self-isolating at home. This case is connected with travel out of the country.

Case 2 (Custer County): Male under the age of 50. This individual was not hospitalized and self isolated at home. This case is connected to travel to an area experiencing community transmission.

Epidemiologists with EIPH have begun their investigation. If other people are found to be exposed, health officials will contact them, provide them guidance, and will monitor them closely for symptoms.

Additional case-specific information about theses individual is confidential and will not be released.

EIPH continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and is working with State public health officials, city and county government leaders, hospitals, healthcare providers, emergency management, EMS, schools, and our communities to help slow down the spread of illness.

According to numbers from local public health districts Wednesday, there are 101 cases in Idaho.

A Public Health Notice: COVID-19 was issued on March 23, 2020. This notice outlines the responsibilities of every resident in our region to do what they can to reduce the spread of COVID-19. A copy of the notice can be found here.

Below is some of the information listed in the Public Health Notice. These are simple strategies everyone can take to reduce the spread of illness and stay healthy: