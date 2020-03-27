All faiths invited to participate in a day of fasting and prayer Sunday

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson has invited the world to join him for a day of fasting and prayer on Sunday, March 29 in light of COVID-19.

President Nelson encourages all faiths to participate in the search for relief from this virus.

Kevin Call from the Interfaith Council, which is made up of 36 area churches, has invited all churches and faiths in the area to take part in the fasting and prayer.

"The strength of our community showing great faith together unites us more strongly and expresses our desires to our Heavenly Father regardless of what church we belong to," Call said.

When members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fast, they go without food and drink voluntarily for a certain period of time for the purpose of drawing closer to God and requesting His blessings. Latter-day Saints believe fasting combined with sincere prayer can provide spiritual strength, closeness to God and preparation to receive His blessings.