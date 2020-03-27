Another COVID-19 case reported in Bannock County

Coronavirus Coverage

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed one additional case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bannock County, bringing the total number of cases to four in southeast Idaho.

The patient is a male in his 30s from Bannock County. He is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be travel-related. Contact tracing is ongoing.

Epidemiologists with SIPH are working to investigate cases of possible contact. All household members of the confirmed case have been asked to self-isolate at home for a prescribed period of time. If other people are found to have been exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and they will be asked to self-monitor for the development of symptoms.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.

This brings the total in Idaho to 201, according to numbers from the local health districts.

In the United States, there have been 85,356 cases and 1,246 deaths as of March 27, 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

