Interfaith Council joins The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in invitation for worldwide fasting and prayer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - The local Interfaith Council in Eastern Idaho asked people everywhere to join them in the worldwide invitation extended by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to fast and pray Sunday, March 29, 2020 for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Interfaith Council is comprised of 36 area faiths and churches throughout Eastern Idaho.

Kevin and Kelly Call of Idaho Falls represent The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and released the following letter Friday:

To Our Dear RCCM and Interfaith Council Friends:

Kelly and I appreciate so much the opportunity to serve with all of you and the experience of rubbing shoulders together in our Heavenly Father's work throughout our community.

Last night (Thursday) as members of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints, we received an announcement from our Church President, Russell M. Nelson, to join in a worldwide fast this Sunday, March 29, 2020 for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with that announcement was an invitation to invite all of our community friends to participate. We send this invitation to each of you to use as you would feel appropriate for your own congregations. The strength of our community showing great faith together unites us more strongly and expresses our desires to our Heavenly Father regardless of what church we belong to.

I have included the video link that we received. You are welcome to view and use it as you desire.

YouTube link

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints link

Thank you for your service in the Lord's work,

Kevin and Kelly Call

Interfaith Representatives, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints