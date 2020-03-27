Key points of Governor Little’s stay-home order

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Home Order was put into effect on Thursday to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is important that community members and business owners follow the order.

You can view the statewide stay-home order HERE. Some key points are as follows:

Idaho Residents must work from home as much as possible while ensuring all essential services and businesses remain available.

Essential services and businesses that will remain open include grocery stores, health care facilities, all utilities, gas stations, financial institutions, residential and home based care, and other businesses essential to the safety and wellbeing of the residents of southeast Idaho. Restaurants will be able to provide delivery and carry out service.

All non-essential gatherings of any number must cease.

The isolation order ceases all non-essential travel.

The isolation does allow outdoor activity such as walking, hiking, running, and biking, but a safe distance of six feet must be kept between those who do not live in the same household.

If a business or community member does not comply with the isolation order, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will first contact the business or community member to provide guidance, but if guidance continues to be ignored, SIPH will contact local law enforcement.

If needed, law enforcement may issue a citation but would prefer to provide education and guidance instead.

In addition, law enforcement is not requiring the public to have “papers” for essential travel, checkpoints are not being set up, and law enforcement is not preventing people from entering or leaving cities for essential travel.

The purpose of the order is to fight the community spread of COVID-19.

Please do your part to protect your family and neighbors, stay calm and isolate yourself to help prevent the spread.

The Governor and public health officials will assess whether to extend the order near the end of the 21-day period.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has announced a new toll-free number for Idahoans to call with questions about COVID-19 or the Statewide Stay-Home Order. The number, 1-888-330-3010, will be staffed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The number will be in service beginning Monday, March 30.