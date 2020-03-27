Report: Big travel, tourism hit likely in Wyoming from virus

Coronavirus Coverage

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A report says Wyoming could lose more than 26,000 jobs by summer as a result of business shutdowns and isolation measures to contain the coronavirus.

The Economic Policy Institute report released Wednesday says many of those jobs would be in tourism and hospitality. Leisure and hospitality account for 34,000 jobs across Wyoming.

It is the state's second-largest employment sector after fossil-fuels extraction.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports leaders in the state's $4 billion-a-year tourism industry expect major fallout.

Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the shutdown of schools and businesses including bars and restaurants, theaters and museums through April 3.