Tips to stay cybersecure when working from home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It's been a tough time for many of us to leave our typical work environment and adjust to a work from home setting. Now the Better Business Bureau is reminding us that the most important part of our new workflow is a secured work network.

"As employees when you are working from home it's really important if you're going to be accessing the businesses, certain programs that maybe has W-2 information, business financials, you want to make sure that you're entering through those with a secure site," said BBB's Jeremy Johnson.

When working remotely, the BBB says there are 10 things you should always do.

Remember to save your work Log off Password protect Don't click popups Never open an attachment Call to verify suspicious emails Don't allow remote IT support Don't accept unsolicited support calls Avoid pop-up numbers Always run anti-virus/anti-malware software

"Any business can be put at risk and people know that right now, emotionally, that people are at a high stress level, and may not be thinking the most clearly and in a different environment. So that really puts us at high risk to be targeted by these untrustworthy people. So it's really important to just kind of have your guard up right now," Johnson said.

Johnson tells us during tough times scammers play on people's emotions. They know at this time people are vulnerable, frustrated or even scared.

"We're just seeing so many different things pop up because people are in an emotional state right now things are un-secure, and a lot of people are in situations where they do need help, and they are desperately looking for it," Johnson said.

