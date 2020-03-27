Utah governor tells people to stay home to combat COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah Gov. Gary Hebert issued a stay-home directive Friday as the state works to curb the spread of the new coronavirus that's now infected hundreds of people and killed two in the state.

The directive calls on people to avoid non-urgent visits and public places as much as possible.

It does not require business closings or carry penalties if the rules are broken.

Herbert said it was a “data-driven” approach that would allow for some economic activity to continue while creating protections to combat the virus that has infected 480 people.