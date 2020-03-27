Wyoming extends health order

Coronavirus Coverage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - As part of an effort to slow community transmission of COVID-19 virus, Governor Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have extended three existing health orders through April 17.

The orders close public places, including schools, prohibit gathers of ten people or more in a single room or confined space (including outdoors) and closes bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and some personal services businesses. Food establishments are permitted to provide take-out and delivery service.

"I have extended these orders in consultation with Dr. Harrist," Governor Gordon said. "Because we've seen cases identified in additional counties and growth in the case numbers, it's clear how important it is for us to take sustained action. I understand the ongoing strain that these measures are having on businesses, workers and Wyoming communities. But it is imperative that our citizens respond to this public health crisis by staying home whenever possible and practicing proper social distancing when they must go out. This is how we can save lives and protect people's health."

Harrist said the extension is important because it takes time for social distancing measures to effectively slow the spread of COVID-19. It also gives the state some time to measure the outbreak in Wyoming.

"The best tool we have to reduce the potential burden on our healthcare system and save lives is for all of us to limit our contact with other people as much as possible," Dr. Harrist said. "Of course it is most important for people who are ill to stay home unless they need medical attention."

Gordon said he is prepared to issue further statewide orders, if conditions warrant.

As of Friday, Wyoming had 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 13 counties.