Idaho COVID-19 cases continue to rise, 2 more deaths reported

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There are currently at least 267 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, according to numbers released Saturday morning from the local health districts and the state.

Idaho has also recorded six deaths in four counties.

Two deaths were reported in Ada county Saturday. Another death was reported in Nez Perce County on Friday.

On Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said two victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.

Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

You can view the statewide stay-home order HERE.

Little announced the order Wednesday, saying it would remain in effect for 21 days.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

COVID-19 in Idaho