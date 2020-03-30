Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
Updated
today at 5:08 pm
Published 5:05 pm

Idaho COVID-19 cases up to 415

Idaho Coronavirus Map USE

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There are at least 415 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, according to numbers released Monday from the local health districts and the state.

Idaho has also recorded seven deaths in four counties.

A third death was reported in Ada County Monday.

Two deaths were reported in Ada County Saturday. Another death was reported in Nez Perce County on Friday.

On Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said two victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.

Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

You can view the statewide stay-home order HERE.

Little announced the order Wednesday, saying it would remain in effect for 21 days.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health DistrictCountyCasesDeaths
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai
Bonner
Boundary		27
1
1		0
0
0
Public Health - Idaho North Central DistrictIdaho
Nez Perce		1
7		0
1
Southwest District HealthCanyon
Payette
Gem
Owyhee		48
1
3
1		1
0
0
0
Central District HealthAda
Valley
Elmore		151
2
1		3
0
0
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Cassia
Jerome
Twin Falls
Minidoka
Lincoln		148
1
1
5
1
1		2
0
0
0
0
0
Southeastern Idaho Public HealthBannock
Bingham		3
1		0
0
Eastern Idaho Public HealthCuster
Fremont
Jefferson
Madison
Teton
Bonneville		1
1
2
2
3
2		0
0
0
0
0
0
TOTAL4157
