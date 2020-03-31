Governor Little hosts third statewide AARP telephone town hall 

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - "Stay connected" is Governor Brad Little's key answer to getting through what may be lonely times for us all.

He hosted his third statewide AARP telephone town hall Tuesday to answer our questions.

"What we want people to do is stay at home stay healthy. It's important that you stay connected. That you reach out to your loved ones and your friends. In these times of stress where it's COVID-19 all day. It's important that we stay in connection. We have these marvelous things called telephones and I urge everybody to call their loved ones and their friends and their family," Little said.

Affording more resources may not have to be one of our fears during the coronavirus crisis.

Governor Little says his extreme emergency declaration allows for an extra 40 million dollars in the budget to keep the pandemic at bay in Idaho.

"Fortunately in Idaho, we have the funds. We run a pretty conservative shop in the state of Idaho, and one of the luxuries of having a conservative shop is you've got revenue for emergencies like this, the federal funding which is called the care act is going to make quite a bit of money available," Little said.

Governor Little also says more many is expected to come in from the federal government.

Our democratic process isn't expected to be infected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Little and the Secretary of State say they will maintain our May 19 elections.

They are hoping to have mail-in ballots only. You can request an absentee ballot HERE.

During the meeting, Little said interaction during voting is not worth it if it means putting poll workers and us at risk.

"With all this work we're doing for the state home order. Why would you turn it upside down by having that so we will be getting notices out and multiple notices for people on how they can vote. That way you will get a ballot. Just like you do when you go into the voting, and you'll ask what valid you want and then you can fill it out and send it back. We're working with all 44 counties with the secretary of state, and the attorney general on that," Little said.