Idaho COVID-19 cases up to 525

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There are at least 525 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, according to numbers released Tuesday from the local health districts and the state.

That's up more than 100 cases from Monday.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reports they received a report of another positive COVID-19 test result in Custer County. Details will be released Wednesday.

EIPH also said there was a reporting error for county of residence for one of the cases we reported Tuesday. One of the three positive cases resides in Jefferson County but spends a considerable about of time in Madison County where the community transmission is believed to have occurred. Therefore, we have subtracted one case from Madison County (total 4) and have added one case to Jefferson County (total 3).

Idaho has recorded nine deaths in four counties.

A third death was reported in Ada County, a second death was reported in Nez Perce County and one case was reported in Cassia County Monday.

On Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said two victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.

Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Little announced the order Wednesday, saying it would remain in effect for 21 days.

