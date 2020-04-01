Skip to Content
today at 5:29 pm
Published 5:19 pm

Idaho COVID-19 cases up to 673

Idaho Coronavirus Map USE

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There are at least 673 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, according to numbers released Wednesday from the local health districts and the state.

That's up at least 150 cases from Tuesday.

Idaho has recorded nine deaths in four counties.

A third death was reported in Ada County, a second death was reported in Nez Perce County and one case was reported in Cassia County Monday.

On Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said two victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.

Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

You can view the statewide stay-home order HERE.

Little announced the order Wednesday, saying it would remain in effect for 21 days.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health DistrictCountyCasesDeaths
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai
Bonner		36
1		0
0
Public Health - Idaho North Central DistrictIdaho
Nez Perce
Latah
Lewis		2
14
1
1		0
2
0
0
Southwest District HealthCanyon
Payette
Gem
Owyhee
Adams		68
3
4
1
1		1
0
0
0
0
Central District HealthAda
Valley
Elmore		226
2
3		3
0
0
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Cassia
Jerome
Twin Falls
Minidoka
Lincoln
Camas
Gooding		256
1
4
17
1
5
1
1		2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Southeastern Idaho Public HealthBannock
Bingham		4
2		0
0
Eastern Idaho Public HealthCuster
Fremont
Jefferson
Madison
Teton
Bonneville		2
1
3
4
3
3		0
0
0
0
0
0
TOTAL6739

COVID-19 Testing in Idaho

Number of People TestedTotal
Through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories*1,745
Through commercial laboratories**5,537

*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.
**Some people may receive multiple tests.

Characteristics* of Idahoans with COVID-19

Total Cases673
Characteristics
<18 years7
18-49326
50+339
Unknown1
Female347
Male324
Unknown2
Total Hospitalizations49
Total ICU Admissions7
Total Healthcare Workers with COVID-1941

*Characteristics are based on data for completed case investigations among Idaho residents.

News Team

