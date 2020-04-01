Website activated for COVID-19 volunteer opportunities

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho’s COVID-19 Unified Command Team announced JustServe.org is offering opportunities for you to volunteer to help those in need in our local community.

Some of these opportunities include delivering food and medicine to vulnerable populations who are unable to go out, donating food and paper supplies to those in need, and working with the Idaho Foodbank to package food (in small groups).

“During these difficult and uncertain times, we can find solace in helping others in need, and we are working together to ensure our community is taken care of,” said Kevin Bailey, with the United Way of Southeastern Idaho.

The team encourages you to reach out to individuals that live alone. Face to face interactions are discouraged, but you can call, text, video chat, or stand outside and talk through a door or window.

“As a community, we will get through this, and we need to work together,” Bailey said.

To get more information and sign up, click HERE.