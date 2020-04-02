Idaho COVID-19 cases almost hit 900

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There are at least 891 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, according to numbers released Thursday from the local health districts and the state.

There were 222 new cases Thursday. The state also reports 56 hospitalizations and 7,945 tested.

Idaho has recorded nine deaths in four counties.

A third death was reported in Ada County, a second death was reported in Nez Perce County and one case was reported in Cassia County Monday.

On Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said two victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.

Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

You can view the statewide stay-home order HERE.

Little announced the order Wednesday, saying it would remain in effect for 21 days.

