Another COVID-19 case reported in Bonneville and Teton Counties

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting another case of COVID-19 in Bonneville and Teton Counties.

Bonneville County Case: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 50s. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.

Teton County Case: EIPH is are reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 40s. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.

Epidemiologists with EIPH are investigating both cases. If other people are found to be exposed, health officials will contact them, provide them guidance, and monitor them closely for symptoms.

Additional case-specific information about these individuals is confidential and will not be released.

COVID-19 Q & A of the Day

Question: How do I wash my hands effectively?

Answer: Hand washing is one of the best ways to stop the spread of germs. Following are some pointers for effective hand washing.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating; after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; and using the restroom. Pay close attention to under your fingernails and between your fingers.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

The CDC's handwashing website has detailed instructions and a video about effective handwashing. Now is a great time to watch this as a family and start or continue this habit that will help keep you healthy for a lifetime.

This brings the state total to 1,016.

There were 122 new cases reported Friday. A death in Twin Falls County was also reported. That brings the total deaths up to 10. Three deaths have been reported in Ada County, two deaths in Blaine and Nez Perce Counties and one in Cassia and Canyon Counties.

The state reports 8,870 people have been tested. 62 hospitalizations have been reported.

Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

You can view the statewide stay-home order HERE.

Little announced the order on March 25 saying it would remain in effect for 21 days. The Governor and public health officials will assess whether to extend the order near the end of the 21-day period.

Some key points of the order are as follows: