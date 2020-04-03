COVID-19 case identified on the Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A positive COVID-19 case has been identified on the Fort Hall Reservation.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are now at phase 3 in response to the case. Phase 3 includes an Enhanced Stay at Home to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.
All residents of the Fort Hall Reservation are required to stay home and leave home only when absolutely necessary for health, safety or welfare as described herein:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing or have been in a public place (cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue). If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
- Clean and disinfect your home, especially frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid all public gatherings. Assume everyone is infected.
- Avoid all non-essential travel. Designate one person to perform necessary shopping and necessary errands.
This order takes effect immediately until rescinded by regulatory authority.
