Idaho COVID-19 cases up to 1,077

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There are at least 1,077 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 32 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released Saturday from the local health districts and the state.

64 new cases were reported Saturday. 10 total deaths have been reported.

The state reports 10,261 people have been tested. 66 hospitalizations have been reported.

There are 2 new cases in Jefferson and Fremont Counties.

Jefferson County Case: Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 50s. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of

COVID-19 is identified.

Fremont County Case: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 80s. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. This individual had recent travel and contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Epidemiologists with EIPH are investigating both cases. If other people are found to be exposed, health officials will contact them, provide them guidance, and monitor them closely for symptoms. Additional case-specific information about these individuals is confidential and will not be released.

Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

You can view the statewide stay-home order HERE.

Little announced the order on March 25 saying it would remain in effect for 21 days. The Governor and public health officials will assess whether to extend the order near the end of the 21-day period.

Some key points of the order are as follows:

Idaho Residents must work from home as much as possible while ensuring all essential services and businesses remain available.

Essential services and businesses that will remain open include grocery stores, health care facilities, all utilities, gas stations, financial institutions, residential and home based care, and other businesses essential to the safety and wellbeing of the residents of southeast Idaho. Restaurants will be able to provide delivery and carry out service.

All non-essential gatherings of any number must cease.

The isolation order ceases all non-essential travel.

The isolation does allow outdoor activity such as walking, hiking, running, and biking, but a safe distance of six feet must be kept between those who do not live in the same household.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 385

11

3 3

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Minidoka

Camas

Gooding 410

37

11

9

4

3

1

1 2

1

0

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Madison

Jefferson

Teton

Custer

Fremont 6

4

4

4

2

2 0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou 5

2

1 0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 40

2 0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Lewis 13

3

1

1 2

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 99

7

5

2

1

1 1

0

0

0

0

0 TOTAL 1,077 10

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated at 5 p.m. daily. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.