Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
Published 1:00 pm

Tips on how to work better from home

Tips on how to work better from home
CNN
Tips on how to work better from home

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With more and more people working from home, some may find it hard to set up a functional work-space outside the office.

Now, one Idaho State University professor is helping students and staff work more efficiently and comfortably in a new environment.

Idaho State’s University’s Occupational Program Director, Theodore Peterson is sharing his thoughts on the most ergonomically sound ways to work from home.

We’ll share some of his tips tonight at 6 p.m. on Local News 8 and 5:30 p.m. on KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Idaho / Local News / News / Pocatello / Top Stories
Brady Halbleib

Brady Halbleib

Brady is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply