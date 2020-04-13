Idaho COVID-19 cases up to 1,453

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There are at least 1,453 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 32 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released Monday from the local health districts and the state.

27 new cases were reported, and 6 more deaths were reported bringing the total deaths to 33.

The state reports 15,114 people have been tested. 135 hospitalizations have been reported.

Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

You can view the statewide stay-home order HERE.

Little announced the order on March 25 saying it would remain in effect for 21 days. The Governor and public health officials will assess whether to extend the order near the end of the 21-day period.

Governor Little will host a press conference regarding the 21-Day Stay-Home Order at Wednesday at 11 a.m. You can watch that press conference on our website.

Some key points of the order are as follows:

Idaho Residents must work from home as much as possible while ensuring all essential services and businesses remain available.

Essential services and businesses that will remain open include grocery stores, health care facilities, all utilities, gas stations, financial institutions, residential and home based care, and other businesses essential to the safety and wellbeing of the residents of southeast Idaho. Restaurants will be able to provide delivery and carry out service.

All non-essential gatherings of any number must cease.

The isolation order ceases all non-essential travel.

The isolation does allow outdoor activity such as walking, hiking, running, and biking, but a safe distance of six feet must be kept between those who do not live in the same household.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 529

16

2 9

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 458

79

30

15

10

6

5

1 5

4

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont 14

6

5

4

2

2 0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 5

2

1

2 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 45

4 0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 20

3

3 6

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 161

9

9

4

1

1 5

0

1

0

0

0 TOTAL 1,453 33

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.