Utah becomes latest state to cancel rest of school year

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah is joining more than 20 other states in canceling in-person classes at public schools for the rest of the school year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said Tuesday students will finish the year doing mostly online assignments.

Utah public schools have been closed since March 16.

Halting in-person classes has cast thousands of parents in the role of home school teachers as they guide students through online assignments.

Utah joins states such as Arizona, Oregon and Washington that previously made the decision to cancel classes.

About 667,000 children go to public schools in Utah.