City of Hailey allows isolation order to expire

Coronavirus Coverage

HAILEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Hailey City Council voted to allow Hailey’s Isolation Order to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

This will allow local businesses to operate under the rules of the State Isolation Order beginning Monday, April 20, 2020.

The State Isolation Order clearly defines essential businesses, including construction and landscaping. As these business activities resume locally, they will be given guidelines adopted by resolution of the City of Hailey, and are expected to follow those guidelines.

The Council discussed how these guidelines can be enforced, and were told by City Attorney Christopher Simms that non‐compliance can result in two types of action, 1) a misdemeanor by virtue of the State Order, or 2) a Stop Work Order under the authority of the Mayor under the City’s Emergency Disaster Declaration.

“We have all done our part, and we can’t stop now. We can move forward, if we all remain vigilant. We should stay safe, and keep our money in Hailey,” Mayor Martha Burke said.

Under the State Order, essential services and travel and lodging related to essential services are allowed. Non‐essential services may conduct business curbside. All business and activity, whether essential, non‐essential curbside, or recreation, must beconducted under the minimal social distancing requirements described in the State Order, which includes:

maintaining at least six‐foot social distancing from other individuals,

washing hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer,

covering coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands),

regularly cleaning high‐touch surfaces, and not shaking hands.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) also recommends people wear cloth masks to cover their nose and mouth while conduction essential business and activity.