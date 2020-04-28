Idaho COVID-19 cases near 2,000

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported on Tuesday there are at least 1,952 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 33 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

The state says there are 1,810 confirmed cases and 142 probable cases. See the chart below.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 47.1 years and ranges from 2 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 3 persons with unknown age.

The state is reporting there are 1,087 recovered COVID-19 cases.

Two more deaths were reported Tuesday bringing the total to 60.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, eight people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 12 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 38 people were 80+.

94.7% of deaths with known race were White. 3.5% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.8% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

94.8% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 5.2% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.

The state said 173 hospitalizations have been reported, and 73 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting no new cases.

Governor Brad Little has extended the stay-home order through April 30.

You can view the amended order HERE.

In an effort to instill ‘certainty’ and ‘confidence’ in Idahoans, Governor Brad Little announced a 4-stage plan to reopen Idaho during a press conference Thursday.

Under Stage 1, which begins on May 1, certain services may open provided they can do so safely by following protocols lined out in Idaho Rebounds Guidance.

You can read more HERE.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 623

28

2 39

2

0 16

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 487

140

38

22

12

8

8

1 10

25

10

2

0

1

3

0 5

11

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 17

8

6

4

2

2

1 10

1

3

1

0

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 7

4

1

2 3

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 60

4 1

0 0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 50

3

5 9

0

0 16

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 232

12

10

8

3

1 18

2

2

0

0

0 6

0

1

0

0

0 TOTAL 1,810 142 60

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

