Gov. Little stops in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Governor Brad Little traveled around the state to meet with small business owners.

One of his stops was at Weebee Toys in Downtown Idaho Falls. He spent some time looking around the store and talking to staff.

The road trip around the state is part of allocating $300 million dollars to small businesses.

"Businesses like this, and all the other businesses like it, we will be able to give them a shot in the arm so they can get through this reduction in demand," Little said.

"The crisis costs to this and we're the only State in the Union that did that. I told a bunch of Governors yesterday that we were doing and you know, most of them have already spent their money or allocated their money. So, we'll be very excited to see what the outcome of that is how that filters out to the economy and we get a return."