Idaho COVID-19 cases up to 2,035
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported on Friday there are at least 2,035 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 33 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.
The state says there are 1,883 confirmed cases and 152 probable cases. See the chart below.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 46.9 years and ranges from 2 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 3 persons with unknown age.
The state is reporting there are 1,215 recovered COVID-19 cases.
No new deaths were reported Friday leaving the total recorded deaths at 63.
State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, eight people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 12 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 41 people were 80+.
95.2% of deaths with known race were White. 3.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.6% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 0 deaths is pending.
92.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.
The state said 178 hospitalizations have been reported, and 76 cases have been admitted to the ICU.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting no new cases Friday.
In an effort to instill ‘certainty’ and ‘confidence’ in Idahoans, Governor Brad Little announced a 4-stage plan to reopen Idaho.
Under Stage 1, which begins on May 1, certain services may open provided they can do so safely by following protocols lined out in Idaho Rebounds Guidance.
You can read more HERE.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
|647
29
2
|42
1
0
|16
2
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|487
160
44
24
13
9
7
1
|10
31
10
3
0
2
3
0
|5
11
2
0
1
0
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|17
8
7
4
2
2
1
|11
1
4
1
0
0
0
|0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
|7
4
1
2
|4
0
0
0
|0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
|61
4
|1
0
|0
0
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
|51
3
5
|9
0
0
|18
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|244
11
14
8
3
1
|15
2
2
0
0
0
|7
0
1
0
0
0
|TOTAL
|1,883
|152
|63
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
You can view emergency announcements and closures here.
