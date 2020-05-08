Idaho COVID-19 cases pass 2,200

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported on Friday there are at least 2,205 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 33 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

The state says there are 2,027 confirmed cases and 178 probable cases. See the chart below.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 46.3 years and ranges from 2 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 1 person with unknown age.

The state is reporting there are 1,442 recovered COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths were reported Friday leaving the total recorded deaths at 67.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, nine people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 13 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 43 people were 80+.

95.2% of deaths with known race were White. 3.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.6% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

93.7% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.3% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.

The state said 206 hospitalizations have been reported, and 86 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting two new cases Friday.

Case #45: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 60s in Madison County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. Source of exposure was contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Case #46: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 50s in Teton County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. Source of exposure was contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In an effort to instill ‘certainty’ and ‘confidence’ in Idahoans, Governor Brad Little announced a 4-stage plan to reopen Idaho.

Under Stage 1, which begins on May 1, certain services may open provided they can do so safely by following protocols lined out in Idaho Rebounds Guidance.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 686

30

2 45

1

0 19

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 488

206

57

27

14

14

8

1 10

42

10

2

0

2

3

0 5

11

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 17

10

10

4

2

2

1 13

1

7

1

0

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 8

4

1

2 4

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 63

4 1

0 0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 69

3

5 9

0

0 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 252

12

14

8

3

1 20

4

3

0

0

0 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 2,027 178 67

