3 new COVID-19 cases identified in Bingham and Power Counties

SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19. Two new cases in Bingham and one in Power County.

This brings the total in southeasern Idaho to 19 confirmed cases: 9 in Bannock County, 6 in Bingham County, 1 in Caribou, and 3 in Power County.

One patient is a male in his 30s from Bingham County. He is recovering at home. The investigation is ongoing.

Another patient is a male in his 40s from Bingham County. He is recovering at home. The investigation is ongoing.

The third patient is a female, 18 years old from Power County. She is recovering at home. The investigation is ongoing.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.

Prevention methods include:

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.