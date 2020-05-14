27 more Idaho COVID-19 cases confirmed, new cases in Jefferson, Bannock

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported on Thursday there are at least 2,351 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 33 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

The state says there are 2,152 confirmed cases and 199 probable cases. See the chart below.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 46.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 2 persons with unknown age.

The state is reporting there are 1,573 recovered COVID-19 cases.

Three new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 72.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, nine people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 15 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 46 people were 80+.

95.8% of deaths with known race were White. 2.8% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.4% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 1 death is pending.

94.4% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 5.6% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

The state said 212 hospitalizations have been reported, and 89 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting one new case Thursday.

Case #49: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 20s in Jefferson County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. Community transmission of COVID-19 is identified as the source of exposure.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Bannock County. You can read about that HERE.

Governor Brad Little announced during a press conference Thursday Idaho will enter Stage 2 of Idaho Rebounds on May 16.

Governor Little announced bars can now open during Stage 3 on May 30, two weeks before what was previously anticipated.

He also decided to modify the 14 day quarantine for out of state travelers. "Folks looking to come to Idaho from places with no community spread or low confirmed cases are now able to freely enter Idaho," Little said.

Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebound plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. For business protocols available, click here.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 711

30

2 48

1

0 22

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 496

245

72

27

16

19

12

1 11

53

15

2

0

3

3

0 5

13

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 17

10

12

5

2

2

1 13

1

6

1

0

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 10

6

1

3 4

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 64

4 1

0 0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 70

3

5 9

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 256

12

16

8

3

13 20

4

3

0

0

0 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 2,152 199 72

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.