Utah governor to relax coronavirus rules in much of state

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah Gov. Gary Herbert will further relax coronavirus-related restrictions across much of the state.

He will allow team sports to resume, pools to open and groups of up to 50 people to gather.

Herbert said Thursday that stricter rules will remain in several areas, including Salt Lake City, West Valley City and areas around the tourist hotspots of Moab in southern Utah and ski-resort heavy Park City.

Advisories on practicing social distancing and using masks are expected to continue Saturday in spots moving from an “orange” moderate risk to a “yellow” low risk.