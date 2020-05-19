Montana to ease more restrictions June 1, allow groups of 50

Coronavirus Coverage

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says the state will further ease coronavirus restrictions in two weeks.

Bullock said Tuesday Montana will lift its 14-day self-quarantine for out-of-state visitors starting on June 1.

The state will also allow groups of up to 50 people to gather and will allow restaurants, bars, gyms and other places to start operating at 75% capacity.

It's the state's second phase of reopening the economy, which began at the end of April with nonessential businesses and churches allowed to resume limited services.

Bullock says state officials are also in talks with Yellowstone National Park officials to possibly reopen three Montana gates into the park on June 1.

Wyoming's two Yellowstone gates opened Monday.